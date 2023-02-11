Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 93.24% to Rs 23.15 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 93.24% to Rs 23.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.1511.981.903.510.110.050.090.030.090.03

