Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 15.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 13.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Auto stocks rise
Auto shares gain
-
Sales rise 93.24% to Rs 23.15 croreNet profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 93.24% to Rs 23.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.1511.98 93 OPM %1.903.51 -PBDT0.110.05 120 PBT0.090.03 200 NP0.090.03 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU