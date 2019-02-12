Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 68.69% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 43.79% to Rs 203.60 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon declined 68.69% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.79% to Rs 203.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 141.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales203.60141.60 44 OPM %3.0613.09 -PBDT7.0419.76 -64 PBT5.6118.28 -69 NP3.6711.72 -69

February 12 2019

