Patanjali Foods rises after Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 241 cr

Patanjali Foods advanced 2.82% to Rs 1,149.95 after the FMCG company's net profit surged 39% to Rs 241.26 crore on 36.9% jump in net sales to Rs 7,210.97 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

On sequential basis, the company's net profit rose nearly 3% while net sales increased 8.21% in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Total Income stood at Rs 7,370.08 crore during the quarter, up 39.2% year on year (YoY) from Rs 5,295.99 crore in Q1 FY22 and up 10.39% quarter on quarter (QoQ) from Rs 6,676.20 crore in Q4 FY22.

Profit before tax was at Rs 332.47 crore during Q1 FY23, rising 39.3% YoY from Rs 238.62 crore in Q1 FY22 and up 12.44% QoQ from Rs 295.69 crore in Q4 FY22.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2022; EBITDA stood at Rs 550.80 crore with an EBITDA margin of 7.47%. The EBITDA from operations stood at Rs 401.80 crore with an EBITDA margin of 5.57% after providing for income of Rs 149 crore on pre-redemption of redeemable preference shares.

Patanjali Foods' branded business including brands sold under royalty arrangements and institutional segment achieved sales of Rs 5,016.84 crore and Rs 412.38 crore respectively, for the quarter ended 30 June 2022; contributing to 70.80% and 5.82% of the total sales of products for such period. The branded business registered a growth of 11.97% on QoQ and 33.25% on YoY basis.

In Q1 FY23, the Others business segment (food products etc.) achieved sales of Rs 572.48 crore contributing 11.41% of the branded business of the company registering a growth of 16.41% QoQ basis and 60.49% YoY basis.

The company's robust pan India distribution network and increased presence on emerging digital channels has enabled company to deliver strong financial performance through wider availability across the retail shelf. The company continues to implement organization-wide strong risk management practices to ensure effective risk management and protecting the bottom line. The planning and forecasting tools deployed by the company are facilitating in driving efficiency and cost optimization, the FMCG company stated in its press release.

Patanjali Foods said that its focus for the next few quarters is to continue the accelerating growth of the highly profitable food vertical which shall ensure overall growth of the EBITDA margin of the company. The company firmly believes that the food business with large portfolio of products and strong brands comprising of various food products like Cow Ghee, Chyawanprash, Honey, Juices such as Amla, Aloe Vera Juice etc. shall grow at a higher pace in the coming quarters when the sale of the acquired food business gets reflected as the acquisition has been effected from 1 July 2022.

Patanjali Foods (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries), is a diversified Indian conglomerate with strong focus on Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast Moving Health Goods (FMHG) segments.

