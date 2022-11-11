Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 282.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.27% to Rs 893.05 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 282.31% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.27% to Rs 893.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 724.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.893.05724.4514.6416.9055.0034.2931.7413.9626.156.84

