JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 42.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 282.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.27% to Rs 893.05 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 282.31% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.27% to Rs 893.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 724.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales893.05724.45 23 OPM %14.6416.90 -PBDT55.0034.29 60 PBT31.7413.96 127 NP26.156.84 282

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU