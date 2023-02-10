JUST IN
A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.90% to Rs 22.44 crore

Net loss of A B M International reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.90% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.4432.01 -30 OPM %-10.524.47 -PBDT-2.331.28 PL PBT-2.351.24 PL NP-2.490.93 PL

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:32 IST

