A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.90% to Rs 22.44 crore

Net loss of A B M International reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.90% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.4432.01-10.524.47-2.331.28-2.351.24-2.490.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)