Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 175.78 points or 0.85% at 20600.3 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.36%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.33%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.79%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.34%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.44%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.22%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.21%), and MRF Ltd (down 0%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 2.54%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.36%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.17%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 73.31 or 0.16% at 46172.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.4 points or 0.15% at 13534.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.69 points or 0.74% at 17683.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.83 points or 0.56% at 5874.95.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)