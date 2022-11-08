Peninsula Land reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.07% to Rs 296.39 croreNet profit of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 48.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 76.07% to Rs 296.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 168.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales296.39168.34 76 OPM %9.4116.19 -PBDT25.348.94 183 PBT24.648.35 195 NP20.91-48.60 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU