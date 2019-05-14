Siemens standalone net profit rises 27.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 3461.40 croreNet profit of Siemens rose 27.58% to Rs 280.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 219.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 3461.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3163.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3461.403163.10 9 OPM %11.8410.21 -PBDT490.60385.60 27 PBT433.50336.60 29 NP280.30219.70 28
