Lupin's Nagpur unit undergoes USFDA inspection

Receives five observations under Form 483

Lupin announced that the US FDA inspected company's Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from 17 October 2022 to 29 October 2022. The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection of the injectable facility. The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with five observations.

The company said that it is committed to addressing the observations at the earliest, and gaining approval for injectable manufacturing for the U.S.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 09:43 IST

