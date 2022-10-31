Lupin's Nagpur unit undergoes USFDA inspection

-
Receives five observations under Form 483Lupin announced that the US FDA inspected company's Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from 17 October 2022 to 29 October 2022. The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection of the injectable facility. The inspection closed with issuance of a Form-483 with five observations.
The company said that it is committed to addressing the observations at the earliest, and gaining approval for injectable manufacturing for the U.S.
