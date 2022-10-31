Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection

Renaissance Global has partnered with Signet Jewelers to be the exclusive retail partner for its official National Football League (NFL) licensed True Fans Fine Jewelry Collection.

The officially licensed NFL jewelry will be available exclusively at KAY Jewelers and Zales stores in select markets and online in USA.

The True Fans Fine Jewelry collection offers a wide range of pendants for all NFL fans to adorn this season and beyond and includes distinct pieces representing each of the 32 teams in the NFL and will also feature special jewelry designs for the Super Bowl and Pro-Bowl matches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)