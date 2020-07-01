Pet Plastics standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.68% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Pet Plastics declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.68% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.87% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.65% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.451.495.826.903.4517.452.064.350.050.260.120.300.050.260.120.300.050.260.090.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)