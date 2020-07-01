Pet Plastics standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Linc Pen & Plastics standalone net profit rises 198.62% in the December 2019 quarter
Linc Pen & Plastics standalone net profit rises 678.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 204.35% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.68% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of Pet Plastics declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.68% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.87% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.65% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.451.49 -3 5.826.90 -16 OPM %3.4517.45 -2.064.35 - PBDT0.050.26 -81 0.120.30 -60 PBT0.050.26 -81 0.120.30 -60 NP0.050.26 -81 0.090.23 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU