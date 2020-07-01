JUST IN
Kapil Raj Finance reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Pet Plastics standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.68% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Pet Plastics declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.68% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.87% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.65% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.451.49 -3 5.826.90 -16 OPM %3.4517.45 -2.064.35 - PBDT0.050.26 -81 0.120.30 -60 PBT0.050.26 -81 0.120.30 -60 NP0.050.26 -81 0.090.23 -61

