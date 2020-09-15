Essel Propack receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Essel Propack announced that Credit Analysis & Research has reaffirmed the following ratings to debt facilities of the company -

1. Reaffirmed credit rating of "CARE AA", for Long Term Bank Facilities. 2.

Reaffirmed credit rating of "CARE Al+" for Short Term Bank Facilities. 3. Reaffirmed credit rating of "CARE AA"/"CARE Al+" for Long term/Short Term Bank Facilities. 4. Reaffirmed credit rating of "CARE AA" for the Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the Company.

