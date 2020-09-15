Board of Indian Energy Exchange approves investment of Rs 10 cr in subsidiary's rights issue

-
At meeting held on 14 September 2020The Board of Indian Energy Exchange at its meeting held on 14 September 2020 has approved the further investment of Rs 10 crore in Indian Gas Exchange, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, by way of subscription to equity shares through rights issue.
