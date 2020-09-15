JUST IN
Board of Take Solutions approves sale of 58% stake in subsidiary APA Engineering

Market gains in early trade
Business Standard

Board of Indian Energy Exchange approves investment of Rs 10 cr in subsidiary's rights issue

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 September 2020

The Board of Indian Energy Exchange at its meeting held on 14 September 2020 has approved the further investment of Rs 10 crore in Indian Gas Exchange, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, by way of subscription to equity shares through rights issue.

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 09:20 IST

