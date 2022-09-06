Dreamfolks Services records PAT of Rs 13 crore in Q1 FY23

Dreamfolks Services reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.43 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1.38 crore recorded in Q1 FY22.
Revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 160.26 crore in the first quarter from Rs 24.54 crore in the same period last year.
Total expenses in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 142.21 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with Rs 26.56 crore in Q1 FY22.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 18.24 crore in Q1 FY23. It had recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 1.70 crore in Q1 FY22.
Dreamfolks Services is India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform.
The scrip made its debut on the bourses today and was currently trading at Rs 472.50 on the BSE, a premium of 44.80% compared with the issue price of Rs 326.
The scrip was listed at Rs 505, representing a premium of 54.91% compared with the issue price.
So far, the scrip has hit a high of Rs 550 and a low of Rs 452.25. Over 13.41 lakh shares of the company have changed hands in the counter till now.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Dreamfolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 308-326 a share, was open for public subscription during 24 to 26 August 2022.
