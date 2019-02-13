PG Electroplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PG Electroplast standalone net profit declines 41.58% in the September 2018 quarter
PG Electroplast standalone net profit rises 27.91% in the June 2018 quarter
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 31.47% to Rs 107.00 croreNet loss of PG Electroplast reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 107.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 81.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales107.0081.39 31 OPM %4.735.59 -PBDT2.963.90 -24 PBT-0.340.49 PL NP-0.340.48 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU