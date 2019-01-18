Pharma shares decline

Local stocks hovered in negative zone in early afternoon trade. At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 112.43 points or 0.31% at 36,261.65. The index was down 32.15 points or 0.29% at 10,873.05. Pharma shares declined. Shares of Industries dropped sharply.

Volatility struck bourses in early trade as the key indices reversed initial gains and sink in negative zone. Key indices extended losses in morning trade. Stocks cut losses in mid-morning trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.49%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.48%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 843 shares rose and 1399 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

Pharma shares declined. Cadila Healthcare (down 2.58%), (down 0.51%), (down 3.36%), Lupin (down 0.5%), (down 1.12%) and (down 2.45%) declined. (up 0.16%) and (up 2.15%) rose.

Industries fell 9.87% after media report of a complaint by a whistleblower raised fresh concerns on the drugmaker's corporate governance. According to a media report, between 2014 and 2017, Aditya Medisales (AML) had over Rs 5800 crore of transactions with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma's co-promoter, This is according to a new 172-page complaint (with documents) sent by the whistleblower on to the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi).

The company has been battling corporate governance issues. In December 2018, the first complaint by whistleblower alleged that Dilip Shanghvi, his were part of financial irregularities with Doshi was allegedly a key figure in Ketan Parekh scam of 2001.

shed 0.25%. announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of seven branded from Inc. The acquisition also brings-in an in the US.

(Acrotech), a wholly-owned subsidiary of USA Inc., which in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, will be acquiring the portfolio on a debt free and cash free basis. This acquisition is in line with the company's strategy to commercialize innovative proprietary medications. The acquisition will help to enter the branded oncology market with a range of products which are well recognized by the oncology community. will also acquire a to continue commercializing these brands. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

Rallis fell 4.09% after consolidated net profit fell 44.83% to Rs 13.76 crore on 6.97% increase in net sales to Rs 417.35 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher Friday amid optimism for progress in U.S.- trade talks. reportedly announced its economy czar, Liu He, will go to for talks Jan. 30-31 aimed at ending the tariff war sparked by U.S. complaints about Beijing's

Japan's inflation in December came in weaker than expected. rose 0.3%, down from November's 0.8%, as tumbling offset a rise in

US stocks advanced on Thursday as a published report that the was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment. U.S. officials are reportedly considering lifting some tariffs on Chinese products in an effort to elicit more concessions from for a bilateral trade deal and to stabilize the financial markets.

On the data front, the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia's rose to 17.0 in January, up from 9.1 in December, the reported Thursday. The index reflects the health of the in Pennsylvania, and

In Europe, investors awaited the next steps for the UK after narrowly survived a no-confidence vote as she attempts to forge a path forward for the country's exit from the

