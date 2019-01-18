Weak market breadth

Key indices extended losses in morning trade. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 119.11 points or 0.33% at 36,254.97. The was down 44.40 points or 0.41% at 10,860.80.

Volatility struck bourses in early trade as the key indices reversed initial gains and sink in negative zone.

The BSE Mid-Cap was down 0.42%. The BSE Small-Cap was down 0.41%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 690 shares rose and 1090 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher Friday amid optimism for progress in U.S.- trade talks. US stocks advanced on Thursday as a published report that the was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment. reportedly discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for January 30.

Back home, (up 1.07%), (up 0.99%), (up 0.71%), (up 0.67%) and (up 0.49%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 10.15%), (down 2.53%), (down 1.66%), (down 1%) and (down 0.87%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

fell 1.13%. said that its plant situated at SEZ Unit, Mahindra World City, (Unit III) has commenced commercial production with effect from 16 January 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

declined 0.48%. announced that its board approved issuing equity shares on preferential basis to against capital infusion of Rs 3076 crore. The board also approved raising of equity capital fund upto Rs 1000 crore through qualified institutions placement. Further, the board approved raising of Tier- II capital upto Rs 500 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

