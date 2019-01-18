Market drifts lower in early trade

Key indices reversed initial gains and sink in negative zone in early trade. At 9:30 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 60.54 points or 0.17% at 36,313.54. The index was down 17.20 points or 0.16% at 10,888.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.29%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.24%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 506 shares rose and 679 shares fell. A total of 68 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher Friday amid optimism for progress in U.S.- trade talks. US stocks advanced on Thursday as a published report that the was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment. reportedly discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for January 30.

Back home, (HUL) rose 0.3%. HUL's net profit rose 8.9% to Rs 1444 crore on 12.4% increase in net sales to Rs 9357 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22% to Rs 2046 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. Prudent management of volatility in costs (crude and currency led) along with improved mix and operating leverage has driven margin improvement, the company said.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, said that that company has delivered another strong performance in the quarter, with double digit volume growth and improvement in margins. HUL's focus on strengthening the core and leading market development by tapping into emerging trends has been yielding results across categories. In the near term, demand is likely to be stable. The company will keep a close watch on the macro-economic environment and respond with agility. HUL remains focused on its strategic agenda of delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth.

(RIL) rose 0.81%. On a consolidated basis, RIL's net profit increased 8.82% to Rs 10251 crore on 56.69% increase in net sales to Rs 156397 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

Increase in revenue is primarily on account of higher price realizations and volumes for petrochemical and refining businesses along with continuing strong growth momentum in consumer businesses. Product prices for the refining and petrochemicals business increased in line with 10.4% higher average Brent The higher volumes in petrochemical business are on account of stabilization and ramp-up of new petrochemical facilities. business and digital services business recorded an increase of 89% and 51% in revenue during the quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Commenting on the results, chairman and managing director, said in its new-age consumer businesses, RIL maintained robust growth momentum across and platforms and the share of consumer businesses is steadily increasing its contribution to the overall profitability of the company. In business, RIL's customer-centric offerings and strong are helping to digitalise at an unprecedented rate.

rose 0.74%. announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of seven branded from Inc. The acquisition also brings-in an in the US.

(Acrotech), a wholly-owned subsidiary of USA Inc., which in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, will be acquiring the portfolio on a debt free and cash free basis. This acquisition is in line with the company's strategy to commercialize innovative proprietary medications. The acquisition will help to enter the branded oncology market with a range of products which are well recognized by the oncology community. will also acquire a to continue commercializing these brands. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

