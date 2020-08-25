JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.14%
Business Standard

Phillips Carbon Black consolidated net profit declines 96.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.56% to Rs 359.53 crore

Net profit of Phillips Carbon Black declined 96.25% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.56% to Rs 359.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 911.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales359.53911.52 -61 OPM %10.7012.40 -PBDT29.98108.72 -72 PBT2.9187.52 -97 NP2.4966.36 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU