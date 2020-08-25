Phillips Carbon Black consolidated net profit declines 96.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.56% to Rs 359.53 croreNet profit of Phillips Carbon Black declined 96.25% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.56% to Rs 359.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 911.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales359.53911.52 -61 OPM %10.7012.40 -PBDT29.98108.72 -72 PBT2.9187.52 -97 NP2.4966.36 -96
