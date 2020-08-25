Phillips Carbon Black consolidated net profit declines 96.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.56% to Rs 359.53 crore

Net profit of Phillips Carbon Black declined 96.25% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.56% to Rs 359.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 911.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.359.53911.5210.7012.4029.98108.722.9187.522.4966.36

