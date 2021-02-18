Phillips Carbon sizzles on commissioning specialty black lines

Phillips Carbon Black advanced 2.48% to Rs 202.50 after company informed about the commissioning of two specialty black lines at Palej in Gujarat.

The lines are for production of wide range of specialty black products totalling about 32,000 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) to service the growing needs of its customers. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

In the past one year, the stock has gained 60.77% while the benchmark Sensex rose 26.40% during the same period.

Phillips Carbon Black, a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is India's largest carbon black manufacturer.

