TCS wins CIO100 Special Award for Business Transformers,

Tata Consultancy Services has been honored with the CIO100 Special Award for Business Transformers, for progressive initiatives that leverage next-gen technology to reimagine its business.

The CIO100 Special Awards, IDG India's annual award program recognizes and honors organizations and their CIOs, who have successfully transformed their businesses by leveraging data center infrastructure, managed services and next-gen technologies for today and the future.

TCS won the award, recognizing its digital transformation initiatives this year, including its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) operating model, its digital talent platform, and AI-led solution for timely financial book closure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)