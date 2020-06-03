Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 7.04 points or 0.46% at 1524.87 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 3.23%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.86%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.52%), CESC Ltd (up 1.11%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.3%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.09%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (up 4.84%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.31%), and Siemens Ltd (up 1.72%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 497.38 or 1.47% at 34322.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 150.9 points or 1.51% at 10130.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.43 points or 2.13% at 11671.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.98 points or 1.6% at 4123.09.

On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 597 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

