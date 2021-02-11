Pioneer Embroideries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Precision Camshafts Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, W S Industries (India) Ltd and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2021.
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd tumbled 11.74% to Rs 39.45 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9521 shares in the past one month.
Precision Camshafts Ltd lost 9.51% to Rs 44.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31056 shares in the past one month.
SPL Industries Ltd crashed 9.21% to Rs 38.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28305 shares in the past one month.
W S Industries (India) Ltd pared 8.62% to Rs 3.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3251 shares in the past one month.
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd plummeted 7.38% to Rs 27.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13602 shares in the past one month.
