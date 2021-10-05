Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2907.95, up 4.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.48% in last one year as compared to a 52.19% jump in NIFTY and a 62.12% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2907.95, up 4.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17748.85. The Sensex is at 59474.05, up 0.29%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has gained around 10.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18312.45, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2914, up 4.13% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 211.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

