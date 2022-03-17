Piramal Enterprises Ltd jumps 3.78%, up for five straight sessions

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2243.2, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 18.98% gain in NIFTY and a 8.27% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2243.2, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.03% on the day, quoting at 17320.3. The Sensex is at 57975.58, up 2.04%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 3.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16675.5, up 2.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2239.65, up 3.41% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 18.98% gain in NIFTY and a 8.27% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 149.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

