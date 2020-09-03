Piramal Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1347, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.55% rally in NIFTY and a 6.51% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1347, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11555.05. The Sensex is at 39118.48, up 0.08%.Piramal Enterprises Ltd has lost around 8.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11490.55, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1357, down 0.42% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd tumbled 29.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.55% rally in NIFTY and a 6.51% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 146.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)