PNC Infratech secures Rs 952 cr drinking water supply project in UP

PNC Infratech in Joint Venture with SPML Infra, announced receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC Project namely Survey, Design, Preparation of DPR, Construction, Commisioning and O&M for 10 years of Rural Water Supply Project in 952 villages in Devipatan Division of Uttar Pradesh from the State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department on 10 December 2020.

Approximate value of the Project is Rs. 952.0 crore and specific value will be known at the time of agreement, after preparation and approval of DPR for the Project. PNC Infratech's share in the JV is 95%.

The Project is to be constructed and put-on trial in 21 months upon signing of the agreement and operated for 10 years, post commissioning. This is the second project in drinking water supply sector secured by the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)