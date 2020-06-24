Shriram EPC reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.98% to Rs 121.11 crore

Net loss of Shriram EPC reported to Rs 91.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.98% to Rs 121.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 318.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.05% to Rs 681.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 740.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

121.11318.56681.05740.66-0.33-0.856.068.10-23.984.06-9.3638.82-25.372.65-14.9233.22-91.442.29-80.9928.62

