Polychem consolidated net profit declines 28.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 8.58 croreNet profit of Polychem declined 28.40% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.19% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 36.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.588.92 -4 36.0041.09 -12 OPM %7.6912.89 -10.8914.26 - PBDT1.051.34 -22 5.036.45 -22 PBT0.881.23 -28 4.326.12 -29 NP0.580.81 -28 3.073.62 -15
