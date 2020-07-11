Polychem consolidated net profit declines 28.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net profit of Polychem declined 28.40% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.19% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.39% to Rs 36.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.588.9236.0041.097.6912.8910.8914.261.051.345.036.450.881.234.326.120.580.813.073.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)