Polycon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.72% to Rs 6.27 croreNet profit of Polycon International reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.72% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.277.81 -20 OPM %13.0810.50 -PBDT0.300.29 3 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
