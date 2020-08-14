Polycon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.72% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net profit of Polycon International reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.72% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.277.8113.0810.500.300.290.0100.010

