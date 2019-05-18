Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 73.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.58% to Rs 1161.69 crore

Net profit of rose 73.95% to Rs 101.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.58% to Rs 1161.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 979.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.97% to Rs 330.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 4569.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3572.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

