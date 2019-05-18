Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 73.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.58% to Rs 1161.69 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 73.95% to Rs 101.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.58% to Rs 1161.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 979.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 106.97% to Rs 330.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 4569.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3572.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1161.69979.69 19 4569.893572.34 28 OPM %11.6915.05 -16.0013.83 - PBDT190.58148.71 28 865.83498.91 74 PBT135.56110.49 23 656.73313.90 109 NP101.9058.58 74 330.04159.46 107
