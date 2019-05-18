Promact Impex standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 454.55% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of rose 137.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 454.55% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 444.44% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 312.98% to Rs 31.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.610.1131.517.6393.4481.826.097.730.310.031.130.170.290.011.070.110.190.080.980.18

