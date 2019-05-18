Promact Impex standalone net profit rises 137.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 454.55% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of Promact Impex rose 137.50% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 454.55% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 444.44% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 312.98% to Rs 31.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.610.11 455 31.517.63 313 OPM %93.4481.82 -6.097.73 - PBDT0.310.03 933 1.130.17 565 PBT0.290.01 2800 1.070.11 873 NP0.190.08 138 0.980.18 444
