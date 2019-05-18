JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit rises 107.81% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sobha consolidated net profit rises 73.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 81.63% to Rs 1397.80 crore

Net profit of Sobha rose 73.24% to Rs 113.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 81.63% to Rs 1397.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 769.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.04% to Rs 297.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 216.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 3442.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2783.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1397.80769.60 82 3442.102783.00 24 OPM %17.4217.72 -19.5618.67 - PBDT191.50104.20 84 510.60371.40 37 PBT175.6090.70 94 448.30317.00 41 NP113.3065.40 73 297.10216.80 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements