Sobha consolidated net profit rises 73.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 81.63% to Rs 1397.80 crore

Net profit of rose 73.24% to Rs 113.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 81.63% to Rs 1397.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 769.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.04% to Rs 297.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 216.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 3442.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2783.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1397.80769.603442.102783.0017.4217.7219.5618.67191.50104.20510.60371.40175.6090.70448.30317.00113.3065.40297.10216.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)