Sobha consolidated net profit rises 73.24% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 81.63% to Rs 1397.80 croreNet profit of Sobha rose 73.24% to Rs 113.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 81.63% to Rs 1397.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 769.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.04% to Rs 297.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 216.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 3442.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2783.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1397.80769.60 82 3442.102783.00 24 OPM %17.4217.72 -19.5618.67 - PBDT191.50104.20 84 510.60371.40 37 PBT175.6090.70 94 448.30317.00 41 NP113.3065.40 73 297.10216.80 37
