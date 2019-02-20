Strong market breadth

Key equity indices were trading near day's high in morning trade. At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 217.34 points or 0.61% at 35,569.95. The was up 69.65 points or 0.66% at 10,674.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.70%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.68%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1262 shares rose and 592 shares fell. A total of 101 shares were unchanged.

advanced. (up 5.13%), Steel Authority of (up 4.66%), (up 3.14%), (up 3.10%), (up 3.08%), (up 2.71%), (up 1.65%), (up 1.24%) and NMDC (up 0.86%), edged higher. was down 2.06%.

FMCG shares moved higher. (up 1.16%), (up 1.08%), (up 0.95%), (up 0.78%), (up 0.66%), (up 0.61%), (up 0.60%), (up 0.58%), Nestle (up 0.48%) and (up 0.10%), edged higher. (down 0.29%) and (down 0.51%), edged lower.

Overseas, Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday after US- trade talks resumed. Investors also awaited the release later on Wednesday of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's January policy-setting meeting, where policymakers took a dovish turn, effectively signaling no further rate hikes.

US stock indices held steady above the break-even line after opening lower on Tuesday. US reportedly said Tuesday that trade talks with are going well, adding the current March deadline is not a "magical date." Both countries have until then to come up with a deal. Otherwise, additional US tariffs on Chinese products could take effect. Trump indicated last week, however, he would be willing to push back the deadline.

Representatives from the US and are meeting in this week to resume trade negotiations, with high level discussions set to happen later in the week, the said Monday. US is reportedly seeking to secure a pledge from China that it will not devalue its yuan currency as part of a trade deal.

