Kesar Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, and Green Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2019.

spiked 20.00% to Rs 38.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2986 shares in the past one month.

soared 19.95% to Rs 44.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1452 shares in the past one month.

surged 14.77% to Rs 32.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31599 shares in the past one month.

added 13.27% to Rs 6.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17394 shares in the past one month.

Green Tech Ltd gained 12.21% to Rs 17. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5103 shares in the past one month.

