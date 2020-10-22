Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 0.74%, up for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 89.05, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.74% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% jump in NIFTY and a 11.28% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 89.05, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 11869.4. The Sensex is at 40473.89, down 0.57%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 3.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11964.4, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 89.2, up 0.62% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 14.74% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% jump in NIFTY and a 11.28% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 3.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)