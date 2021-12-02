Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.05, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.53% in last one year as compared to a 31.76% jump in NIFTY and a 38.03% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.05, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17305.65. The Sensex is at 58164.43, up 0.83%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 16.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23110.8, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 172.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 209.65, up 3.45% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 47.53% in last one year as compared to a 31.76% jump in NIFTY and a 38.03% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)