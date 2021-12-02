Apex Frozen Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JMC Projects (India) Ltd, RPSG Ventures Ltd, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2021.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 297.6 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 82258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29881 shares in the past one month.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd spiked 11.90% to Rs 102.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9498 shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd surged 10.15% to Rs 734.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6270 shares in the past one month.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 9.12% to Rs 353.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34732 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd added 8.92% to Rs 2243.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10870 shares in the past one month.

