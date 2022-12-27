Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 33.67 points or 0.79% at 4304.99 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 1.78%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.35%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.28%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.02%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.8%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.64%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.42%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.37%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.06%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.13 or 0.12% at 60493.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.65 points or 0.1% at 17995.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 183.5 points or 0.65% at 28290.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.4 points or 0.35% at 8883.28.

On BSE,1971 shares were trading in green, 903 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

