FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 25.35 points or 0.16% at 16199.73 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 2.61%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 2.29%),Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 1.93%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.69%),Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 1.63%), BCL Industries Ltd (down 1.58%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 1.52%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 1.49%), and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 1.32%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 10.15%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 4.77%), and Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 3.23%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1075.22 or 1.77% at 61688.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 291.3 points or 1.62% at 18319.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.23 points or 0.33% at 28983.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.97 points or 0.07% at 9001.21.

On BSE,1862 shares were trading in green, 1526 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

