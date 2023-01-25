Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 86.32 points or 1.93% at 4379.56 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 4.73%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.59%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.21%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.19%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.43%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.7%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.33%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.27%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 661.49 or 1.08% at 60317.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 198.95 points or 1.1% at 17919.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.19 points or 0.8% at 28195.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.89 points or 1.21% at 8792.5.

On BSE,986 shares were trading in green, 2452 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

