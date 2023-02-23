Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 32.11 points or 0.96% at 3305.91 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.98%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.57%),ABB India Ltd (down 0.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.44%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.21%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.13%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.53%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.77%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.68 or 0.15% at 59836.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.4 points or 0.08% at 17567.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.8 points or 0.29% at 27690.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.11 points or 0.13% at 8703.63.

On BSE,1584 shares were trading in green, 1776 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)