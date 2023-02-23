Real Estate stocks slide

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two Mumbai projects
Godrej Properties acquires land parcel for residential project in Manor-Palghar
Godrej Properties sells over 1 million sq. ft. at launch of 'Celeste' new phase
Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land in Chennai
Godrej Properties gains on acquiring 62-acres of land in Kurukshetra
-
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 33.75 points or 1.08% at 3085.62 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.89%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.68%), DLF Ltd (down 1.84%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.35%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.03%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.51%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.86%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.73%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.66%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.68 or 0.15% at 59836.66.
The Nifty 50 index was up 13.4 points or 0.08% at 17567.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.8 points or 0.29% at 27690.12.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.11 points or 0.13% at 8703.63.
On BSE,1584 shares were trading in green, 1776 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU