Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 33.75 points or 1.08% at 3085.62 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.89%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.68%), DLF Ltd (down 1.84%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.35%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.03%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.51%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.86%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.73%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.66%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.68 or 0.15% at 59836.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.4 points or 0.08% at 17567.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.8 points or 0.29% at 27690.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.11 points or 0.13% at 8703.63.

On BSE,1584 shares were trading in green, 1776 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

