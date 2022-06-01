Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 80.42 points or 1.9% at 4145.92 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 4.21%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.85%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.78%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.21%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.73%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 4.03%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.8%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.51%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 282.04 or 0.51% at 55284.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.9 points or 0.62% at 16481.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 89.76 points or 0.34% at 26460.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.37 points or 0.02% at 8167.51.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

