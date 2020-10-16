Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 8.56 points or 0.61% at 1411.79 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.58%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.19%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.13%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.85%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.81%), PTC India Ltd (up 0.63%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.61%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.51%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.74%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.04%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 28.57 or 0.07% at 39756.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.15 points or 0.25% at 11709.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.17 points or 0.04% at 14638.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.64 points or 0.1% at 4855.63.

On BSE,1126 shares were trading in green, 560 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

