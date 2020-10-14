Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 31.99 points or 2.23% at 1401.01 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NTPC Ltd (down 5.26%), PTC India Ltd (down 3.25%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.18%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.68%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.8%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.68%), SJVN Ltd (down 1.65%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.34%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 1.15%).

On the other hand, BF Utilities Ltd (up 10.14%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.9%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.76%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 265.54 or 0.65% at 40359.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.05 points or 0.73% at 11847.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 63.96 points or 0.43% at 14824.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.79 points or 0.46% at 4903.66.

On BSE,932 shares were trading in green, 1574 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

