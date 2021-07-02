Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 33.23 points or 1.22% at 2682.64 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.6%),K E C International Ltd (down 2.98%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.28%),ABB India Ltd (down 0.81%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.28%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.21%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (up 3.71%), Thermax Ltd (up 2.59%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.77%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.32 or 0.05% at 52344.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.55 points or 0.04% at 15685.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 225.28 points or 0.89% at 25537.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.6 points or 0.57% at 7887.6.

On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 1231 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)