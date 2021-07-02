Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 224.63 points or 1.2% at 18426.84 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.4%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.81%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.65%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.52%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 0.87%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.67%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.46%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.89%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.04%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.32 or 0.05% at 52344.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.55 points or 0.04% at 15685.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 225.28 points or 0.89% at 25537.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.6 points or 0.57% at 7887.6.

On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 1231 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)