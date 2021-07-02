HDFC Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1482.15, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.01% in last one year as compared to a 47.86% rally in NIFTY and a 59.26% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1482.15, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 15684.45. The Sensex is at 52363.34, up 0.09%.HDFC Bank Ltd has lost around 2.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34684, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1487.9, down 0.26% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 38.01% in last one year as compared to a 47.86% rally in NIFTY and a 59.26% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)