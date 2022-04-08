Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 52.65 points or 1.18% at 4509.31 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.16%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.82%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.63%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.98%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.8%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.17%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.91%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.59%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.38 or 0% at 59036.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.4 points or 0.02% at 17643.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 205.4 points or 0.7% at 29680.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.66 points or 0.58% at 8850.09.

On BSE,2082 shares were trading in green, 793 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

